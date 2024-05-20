NEW Health’s Second Annual Viva La Bocce Tournament

Special to the Regional Review

NEW Health hosted their second annual Viva La Bocce tournament at Langone Park in Boston’s North End neighborhood, May 4. Fourteen teams went head-to-head for a good cause and for a chance to be crowned the best at the Italian sport.

The winning team, Big Night Live, (left to right) Stephen Alimonti, Steven DeFilippo, Joe Alimonti, and Stephen Alimonti Jr.

NBC Boston’s Priscilla Casper was the emcee of Saturday’s event. In addition to the bocce games, there were raffles, giveaways, food and beverages, all to support NEW Health and its services. NEW Health would like to thank all of the sponsors: Artu Restaurant, C3 – The Community Care Cooperative, Commonwealth Purchasing Group, Gardner Resources Consulting, Mass. League of Community Health Centers, North End Athletic Association, and Stephen Lynch For Congress.

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes. NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.