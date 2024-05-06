Cutillo Park Completion Scheduled for Late Spring To Early Summer

The long-awaited opening of the refurbish Cutillo Park on Stillman Street (weather permitting) is expected to occur late spring or early summer according to the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

Listed below is a general construction update that has been completed since winter.

Unfortunately we had several issues on this project including the owner of the construction company passing away unexpectedly.

Cutillo Park on Stillman Street renovations have been moving along, with an opening happening soon.

Playground surfacing installation almost complete.

The construction project should be completed in the next month (weather permitting) and reopened for late spring/ early summer use.

Many of the remaining items were temperature sensitive and are now able to be finalized.

Work That Has Been Completed Since Winter:

The basketball court has been paved (asphalt plants recently reopened from the winter allowing for this paving work to happen)

Fencing posts have been installed.

Site furnishings (tables and chairs) as well as benches have been installed.

Playground rubber surfacing was installed.

What To Expect The Next 2-3 Weeks:

Graphics will be painted on the basketball court. (the asphalt needs to cure for a minimum of 2 weeks and the temperatures need to be warm enough to paint)

Fence fabric will be installed.

Additional new tree plantings will be installed.

Plantings will be added to the large flower pots.

Final site furnishings will be installed.

Repairs to rubber surfacing in the exercise equipment area. (this work may occur this Sunday)

Project Website:

https://www.boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/improvements-cutillo-park

The project website contains presentations and notes from the community meetings that were held during the design portion of this project.

Other Items:

Please use 311 to document non-emergency issues relating to park use, and 911 for emergency situations relating to public safety. Construction questions and concerns can be directed to Lauren Bryant, Project Manager for Boston Parks and Recreation ([email protected]).