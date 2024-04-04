Shuttle Buses To Replace Blue Line for Critical Track Work Latter Half of April: Evening Blue Line Service Also Suspended Between Bowdoin and Orient Heights Each Day From April 9–11

Special to the Regional Review

Following up on the previous announcement on March 15, the MBTA is today reminding riders that Blue Line service will be suspended between Maverick and Wonderland for three days from April 17-19 and between Airport and Wonderland for nine days from April 20-28. Evening Blue Line service will also be suspended between Bowdoin and Orient Heights each day from April 9-11.

As previously announced, this service change is in place to allow crews to perform critical work to upgrade infrastructure as part of the Track Improvement Program, which will improve reliability and provide a safer ride. Work crews will also maximize this service change by upgrading the overhead catenary wire system between Orient Heights and Wood Island stations.

As previously announced, Blue Line service will be suspended between Bowdoin and Orient Heights stations beginning at approximately 8 PM through the end of service each day from April 9-11. Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops between Government Center and Orient Heights. Riders should note that shuttle buses will not stop at Bowdoin station. Riders can instead utilize shuttle buses at Government Center, which is about a quarter mile away (or about a four-minute walk). State and Aquarium stations will only be serviced by inbound shuttles to Government Center. Accessible vans will also be available to riders.

As previously announced, Blue Line service will be suspended between Maverick and Wonderland for three days from April 17-19 and between Airport and Wonderland for nine days from April 20-28. Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops at all stations. Accessible vans will also be available to riders.

Information is available at mbta.com/alerts. Riders can also learn more at mbta.com/TrackProgram.

The important work accomplished during this Blue Line service suspension means riders will experience a more reliable trip with fewer unplanned service disruptions related to older tracks, older infrastructure, signal issues, or power problems. Riders will also be provided with a safer ride as a result of this state of good repair work.

The MBTA understands how these service changes affect riders’ daily travels during this period, but we are committed to improving your travels long term with more reliable, timely, and safe service. We thank riders for their patience as we deliver this important work and for continuing to ride our system.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/TrackProgram or connect with the T on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.