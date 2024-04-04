NEW Health North End Honors Founder Elaine Wilson

On Thursday, March 21, NEW Health held a ceremony at its North End site to honor its founder and first CEO, Elaine Wilson. In 1971, Elaine and a small group of North End residents established the neighborhood’s first health center with the mission of delivering equitable, high-quality care to the community. Over the past 53 years, this mission has guided NEW Health’s growth in services, locations, and staff.

Elaine Wilson and her family. Shown (left to right) are Claire Wilson, Steven Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Elaine

Wilson, Charlie Wilson, Nicole Wilson, and Diane Vasapolli.

In recognition of Elaine’s dedication, NEW Health unveiled a plaque commemorating her legacy and announced the launch of. The Elaine Wilson Scholarship for Community Health Outreach and Public Service, available to community members who demonstrate a genuine commitment to community primary care, public health, or outreach efforts. More information is available at https://newhealthcenter.org/scholarships/. The annual scholarship will provide $2,500 to one recipient.

Some of the speakers at the event included NEW Health CEO Vincenzo “Vin” Scibelli, NEW Health Board President Jason Aluia, former Chief Operations Officer Noreen Manning, current Chief Operations Officer Kristen Simonelli, and longtime NEW Health board member Norma Reppucci.