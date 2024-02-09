Celebrate Presidents’ Day Week at the JFK Library

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum offers several family-oriented activities and programs throughout Presidents’ Day week, including its signature Presidents’ Day Festival on February 19, featuring presidential storytelling, activities and performances, and a Celebrate! family performing arts program. The Celebrate! performance of Stories of Hope and Joy with Len Cabral features folktales, myths, and personal accounts brought to life with humor, wisdom, and compassion by international renowned storyteller Len Cabral. Audiences of all ages will be inspired by stories of the power of hopeful actions in honor of Black History Month.?

$2 Off Museum Admission with Special Buzzword.

In celebration of Presidents’ Day week, the JFK Library will reveal a special buzzword on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Visitors who provide the buzzword during admission during the week of February 17-25, 2024 will receive $2 off adult admission prices and youth ages 17 and under will be free.

Additional student, military, senior and EBT discounts are available.

Presidents’ Day Festival

Monday, February 19, 2024

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The 13th Annual Presidents’ Day Festival’s main activities will kick off at 11:00 a.m. Actors portraying Presidents John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt, and First Lady Abigail Adams will share stories and engage visitors in conversation.

Festival-goers can enjoy Museum tours and activities that bring history to life for all ages. This year, the Festival will feature special election-themed activities – visitors of all ages can make their own Kennedy hats, design campaign buttons, and test their presidential trivia knowledge – to complement election day 2024. The Festival will close with a special free concert by the Harvard Din & Tonics, who will perform Kennedy campaign songs and popular music from the 1960s and today.

Visit www.jfklibrary.org/PresidentsDay for a detailed schedule of the Presidents’ Day Festival offerings. Registration is recommended.