N.E. Rehab Launches Operation Santa Paws

A terrific way to help people that benefit from animal assisted therapy visits is being conducted by the North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center will take place through December 22.

The Center has launched Operation Santa Paws to collect supplies and present them to a local animal shelter.

The skilled nursing facility at 70 Fulton Street welcomes donated items, like blankets and towels, dog and cat beds, unopen pet food and treats, pet toys, grooming products, collars and leashes and food and water bowls.

The Center notes therapy animals play a vital role in long-term care in residents’ lives, particularly those living with Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

They also pointed out, the benefits of animal therapy for seniors included emotional outlets, increased self-improve social skills and reduces risks of depression and anxiety.

Visit www.northendrehab.com for more details.