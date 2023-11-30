Annual Trellis Lighting At Christopher Columbus Park

An overflow crowd of more than 1,200 people filled Christopher Columbus Park on Monday, Nov. 20, and braved the weather to celebrate the 21st Annual Trellis Lighting. Mayor Michelle Wu, with the help of neighborhood children, flipped the switch to turn on the 50,000 blue lights that will brighten the nights through mid-April.

The trellis at Christopher Columbus Park is lit for the Holiday Season.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu along with civic leaders and elected officials, including Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, Councilor Ruthzee Louijuene and Councilor Gabriela Coletta as well as a multitude of young Bostonians, flip the switch to turn on the trellis lights.

“It is the amazing generosity and support of neighborhood businesses and neighbors that have enabled the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park to create the magical winter wonderland of blue lights for 21 years,” says FOCCP President Joanne Hayes-Rines. “The winter trellis has become an iconic image of Boston and we will again transform it into the Tunnel of Love for the month of February.”

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department provided the entertainment for the Trellis Lighting Ceremony and worked with local merchants to provide refreshments. This year’s celebration was sponsored by H.P. Hood LLC, PNC Bank and LEGO Discovery Center Boston. Entertainment included the North End Music and Performing Arts Center, vocalist Phadedra performing holiday classics, Northeastern University a cappella group Pitch, Please!, and special guests Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Refreshments included Drake’s Cakes, eggnog from H.P. Hood, clam chowder from Joe’s Waterfront, water from Roche Bros., coffee from New England Coffee, and hot chocolate and cookies from the Boston Marriott Long Wharf.