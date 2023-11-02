Sculpture Honoring North End History and Culture Heading for Peace Garden

Friends of the North End (FONE) in partnership with North End Historical Society (NEHC) have embarred one of its impactful projects to honor the unique North End History and Culture.

Together, they have set their sails on a fundraiser to place what is called the “Noble Journey Sculpture”, a bronze replica of the gangway from the boats that brought Italians and others from Italy and Europe to America during the 1950s-1970s.

Eventually, the sculpture will be located on the iconic Saint Leonard Church/Peace Garden on Hanover Street, the first Italian Church built in New England in 1873.

When placed in the Peace Garden along the Freedom Trail, millions of visitors can walk on the interactive sculpture and reflect on the sacrifices those that found their way to America and who made it possible for a better life.

The cost of the project is $125,000 of which one-third has already been raised from FONE as an organization, and its individual members and families in the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) contribution of $10,000 over a two-year period.

NEHS is giving a one-year membership for contributions of $100 or more.

Elio LoRusso of Ornamental Iron works, Somerville will install the railings and lampposts of the sculpture at no cost.

FONE and NEHS want to complete the project in time for the completion of the 150th Jubilee of St, Leonard Church in February 2024 with a visit by Cardinal O’Malley.

Nancy Schon, a world-renowned sculpture and private artist, most famous by the sculpture of “Make Way For Ducklings” in the Boston Public Garden and “The Tortoise and the Hare” in Copley Square will design Noble Journey Sculpture.

To make donations visit North End Historical Society at www.northendboston.org/donate, go to donate button then go to Donate to Our Noble Journey Fund. Contributions can be made by check, PayPal, or credit card. Make checks out to, The North End Historical Society, indicate Noble Journey Sculpture on the check and mail to PO Box 130512, Boston, MA 02113.