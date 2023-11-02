City Issues Reminders Ahead of Municipal Election

Special to the Review

The Boston Election Department is reminding voters that the Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7. The election will determine At-Large and District City Councilors for the City of Boston. Due to redistricting, the district that residents live in may have changed. Residents can get information about which City Council district they live in and view a sample ballot.

In-Person Early Voting

In-person Early Voting runs through Friday, November 3. City Hall is Boston’s primary early voting site, with voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Voters are encouraged to enter City Hall through the Hanover Street entrance to access the early voting location on the second floor.

Neighborhood early voting locations will be available throughout the city on from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 2.

All early voting sites are equipped with electronic poll books for voter check in. Voters are advised that state-issued identifications are optional for quicker “check in,” but are not required. Early voting locations are well staffed with poll workers and interpreters, and fully accessible to voters with disabilities.

Vote-by-Mail

Vote-by-mail ballots may be returned using one of 21 drop boxes located throughout the City; in-person at the Boston Election Department located at City Hall Room 241; at an early voting voting location during the prescribed hours for voting; or via U.S. Mail.

Voters are asked to return all signed ballot packages, whether using a drop box or the US Mail in the white postage paid return envelope included with their vote by mail ballot. Ballots must reach the Boston Election Department or a ballot drop box by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 to be counted. Ballots cannot be delivered to a polling location on Election Day.

Accessible Voting

The Accessible Electronic Voting System allows voters who are unable to independently read, write, hold, or physically manipulate or mark ballots to submit their ballot via a secure electronic delivery system.

Voting on Election Day

Polling locations open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. A list of polling locations can be found here. As a reminder, voters should check their registration status via the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website. Printed ballots will be available in English and Spanish. Chinese and Vietnamese ballots will be available where required. Language interpreters will also be available upon request. All voting locations are wheelchair accessible and are equipped with AutoMark Voter Assist Terminal for voters with visual or hearing impairments.