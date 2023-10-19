St. John School in the North End Hiring Inaugural Head of School

In March 2022, St. John School entered an exciting new phase in its long history. A Board of Specified Jurisdiction was created to help usher St. John School into the next 125 years of its existence. The Board has embarked on the creation of a strategic plan and the precursor to that work crystalized the need to examine the leadership structure at the school. The combination of a strong academic curriculum, vibrant after school program, and robust summer enrichment offerings signaled the need to expand the administrative team at St. John School. Consequently, St. John School is excited to embark on a process to hire its first Head of School,. Inquiries may be made online here: https://sjsne.com/employment-opportunities.

“As a Board member and past parent, I love St. John School and have always been grateful how the school has prepared my kids for successful academic careers at Boston Latin School and independent schools. I credit this to the programs at St. John School and the dedication of the teachers and staff. Adding a Head of School will strengthen the school’s already-excellent leadership and help to continue to make St. John School a top choice for pre-K, elementary, and middle school children in and around Boston.” Tara Gohlmann, St. John School Board Co-Chair.