We just wish to say a few words to acknowledge the passing this week of Tim Wakefield, the former Red Sox pitcher, who passed away suddenly this week from brain cancer. Beyond his remarkable success as a Major League pitcher for 20 years, 17 of which were with the Red Sox (during which time he became the all-time winningest pitcher in Red Sox history with 186 victories), Tim Wakefield was acknowledged by everyone who knew him to be the ultimate team player.

For many athletes, that is a mere cliche, but Tim Wakefield truly exemplified the meaning of that term both on and off the field. He embraced his work with the Jimmy Fund and the Dana Farber Institute in a quiet way, touching the lives of countless children, their families, and their caregivers, with his empathy and support.

Yes, Tim Wakefield will be celebrated as a famous athlete, but, in the words of the poet Wordsworth, his lasting legacy will be this:

“That best portion of a good man’s life;

“His little, nameless, unremembered

“Acts of kindness and of love.”