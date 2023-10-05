News Briefs

Fall-O-Ween Children’s Festival Returns to Boston Common October 20

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department host the third annual Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground at the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets on Friday, October 20, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Fall-o-Ween Children’s Festival is presented by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Skating Club of Boston. Key sponsors are College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving, HP Hood LLC, and Xfinity. Additional support is provided by LEGO® Discovery Center Boston, One Boston Church, Celebrity Series of Boston, WBUR – Boston’s NPR, and PLAY-Boston.

Adults and children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and participate in a wide range of free, fun, and spooky family-friendly activities. Test your courage in our Funhouse Maze and on the Spooky Mansion Slide, try the Jumpin’ Pumpkin, test your skills at the bean bag toss, and enjoy nighttime fun in our Glow in the Dark Park with LED swings, LED seesaw, and LED cornhole.

A “monster mash” of activities will include music, arts and crafts, treats, rides on the trackless train, field games, individual, and group play facilitated by Knucklebones, and LEGO® Discovery Center Boston will host giveaways and fun Halloween-themed LEGO building activities.

For more information please go to boston.gov/falloween.