News Briefs

Daytime Bridge Machinery Installation at Chelsea Street Bridge

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be conducting work to install span guide roller machineries on the Chelsea Street Bridge in East Boston and Chelsea. This work is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This work is schedule to begin on Monday, September 25 and will conclude on Friday, November 17. There will be no weekend closures during scheduled Sumner Tunnel closures. The work will require off peak temporary lane and sidewalk closures. The bridge will remain fully operational during the installation of the new machinery and pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained at all times. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and is subject to change without notice.

Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

