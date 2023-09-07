New Health Celebrates National Health Center Week

Special to the Regional Review

On Tuesday, August 8, NEW Health Charlestown hosted a community open house event to recognize National Health Center Week. This annual celebration spearheaded by the National Association of Community Health Centers serves to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of Americaâ€™s health centers over the past five decades.

In honor of this, NEW Health at 15 Tufts St. hosted a tour at 11 a.m. for local civic leaders at its Charlestown site, including Boston City Council Member Gigi Coletta, State Representative Dan Ryan, State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, and State Senator Sal DiDomenico as well as other neighborhood organizations to connect with local community members.

The entire North End and Charlestown communities joined to learn more about the health center, as well as enjoy an ice cream truck, pizza truck, face painting, balloon twister, and a gardening class. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase for a chance to win a basket of summer items to contribute to NEW Healthâ€™s unrestricted funds and another basket to increase the centerâ€™s advocacy network and social media presence.

NEW Health has also launched a fundraising campaign for National Health Center Week so that area residents can help support the health center and it can continue serving the North End, Charlestown, and surrounding communities.

A back-to-school COVID-19 vaccine clinic will also be offered for ages six months old and above. Vaccines, third shots, boosters and second boosters will be offered to those who are eligible. Walk-ins are welcome but non-patients must register with the Health Center.

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Bostonâ€™s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes. NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.