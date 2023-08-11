NEW Health announce temporary third-floor closure

By Phil Orlandella

NEW Health (North End location) will temporarily close the third floor until September 3, for roof renovations and to install a new ceiling.

During the needed work, the rest of the facility will remain open. Dental and vision departments will be relocated to the Center’s Charlestown site at 15 Tufts Street.

The podiatry service will remain but moved to the first floor.

Patients with scheduled appointments will receive updated information via Patient Gateway or phone.

If the work takes longer than expected, the Center will make all the necessary advisories.

NEW Health CEO Vin Scibelli has sent out letters to patients and local community members alerting them of the closure.

The City of Boston Inspectional Services Department (ISD) and the George Robert White Fund that manages the building have ensured the Center that the building is structurally sound and safe for occupancy.