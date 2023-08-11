Michlewitz secures additional funds for North End/Waterfront

By Phil Orlandella
While securing $5 million in state funds to help the city build a new Community Center on Commercial Street adjacent to the Mirabella Pool, State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz has also produced additional local funding requests through the state budget.
Recipients of funding are:
NEMPAC $200,000 (Community Outreach)
Wharf District Council $250,000 (Climate Resiliency Plan)
NEAA $25,000 (Equipment and Operations)
North End Waterfront Health $400,000
Nazzaro Center $25,000 (After School Program)
DCR Steriti Rink $50,000 (Lighting and upgrades)
Friends of DeFellipo Playground $35,000 (Maintenance)
RUFF $125,000 (Renovation and Park improvement)
ABCD North End $75,000 (Facility Upgrade)
Casa Maria $100,000 (Front Office Upgrade)
New England Aquarium $1,000,000