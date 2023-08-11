Michlewitz secures additional funds for North End/Waterfront

By Phil Orlandella

While securing $5 million in state funds to help the city build a new Community Center on Commercial Street adjacent to the Mirabella Pool, State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz has also produced additional local funding requests through the state budget.

Rep. Aaron Michlewitz.

Recipients of funding are:

NEMPAC $200,000 (Community Outreach)

Wharf District Council $250,000 (Climate Resiliency Plan)

NEAA $25,000 (Equipment and Operations)

North End Waterfront Health $400,000

Nazzaro Center $25,000 (After School Program)

DCR Steriti Rink $50,000 (Lighting and upgrades)

Friends of DeFellipo Playground $35,000 (Maintenance)

RUFF $125,000 (Renovation and Park improvement)

ABCD North End $75,000 (Facility Upgrade)

Casa Maria $100,000 (Front Office Upgrade)

New England Aquarium $1,000,000