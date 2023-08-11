Johnny Paolo Tournament raises $2,300 for Perkins Institute for the Blind

By Phil Orlandella

It was a beautiful Sunday morning and afternoon (July 30) for the 11th annual Johnny Paolo Memorial Bocce Tournament held at Langone Park at Paolo Bocce Courts on Commercial Street.

Coordinated by Johnny’s daughter Linda Lopriore, the 13-team tournament was its usual success, raising $3,200 for the Perkins Institute for the Blind.

“Dad passed away 10 years ago from Trauma Brain Injury,” Linda said. “This was the 11th year without him at the Tournament.”

The 2023 winners were:

Joe Blazo, Sr. and Natalie DeMarco who captured first place along with bragging rights.

Joe Testa and Nino Gugliamo secured a second-place finish.

Sergey Kuperman and Mike O’Keefe finished third respectfully.

Held as part of the North End Against Drugs Annual Family Fund Festival, the tournament was the first of many other programs and events held at many sites throughout the neighborhood.

“What a way to start off our festival then the Johnny Paolo Bocce Tournament,” NEAD former President John Romano said. “The tournament set the stage for all our other events.”

Many people were involved in making the tournament the success it was.

Michael Bonetti, City of Boston Special Events Department secured the necessary permits to conduct the event.

Boston Parks and Recreation Department made sure the courts and the park were in tip top shape for the event.

They also set up an area and table for Olivia Scimeca and Karen Ventola to sell raffle tickets.

Joe Blazo and Sarah Forino helped the tournament and set up.

Tournament Donors included:

Joyce Papa and the Boston Bruins St. Lucy Society, Madonna Della Cava, Saint Anthony’s Society, Cirace Liquors, Bodega Canal, Artu, Ward 8, Tony & Elaines, Ciau Roma, L’Osteria (raffle + food), Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Sulmona, Sporting Association, Cini Carmelina’s, Boston Water and Sewer Commission, Boston Police Department, Mangia, Mangia and North End Against Drugs in more ways than one.