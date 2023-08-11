By Phil Orlandella

New Ground Mural on Greenway

A large-scale groundwork mural, “Gateway to Infinity” an Anti-Monument by Boston-based artist Maria Molenti, has been completed and open to the public to view, photograph and enjoy.

Stretching 45 feet in diameter, the mural is located on The Greenway next to the Carousel between Columbus Park and Faneuil Hall. (Photo by Chris Rucinski)

New North End Book Completed

Good news from the Friends of the North End (FONE) their new book “Do You Believe in Magic”, an anthology of stories (24) written by FONE members that express growing up in the community was a light in the past.

Books are $20 make checks payable to Victor Passacantilli. Books will be available at the FONE reunion on September 16.

Proceeds will be donated to North End organizations and other worthy charities. Victor can be reached at 617-645-3424.

Seller’s Market

Strolling down The Greenway on a Saturday or Sunday between 11 AM and 5 PM, stop and see what a seller’s market, with all 50 vendors, have to offer at an open Market that features talented artists, stylists and independent designers on Boston’s Waterfront.

Ride the Carousel

When visiting The Greenway, take time to take a ride on the Carousel at Tiffany and Company Foundation Grove, where you can climb and circle around on board one of the native New England creatures.

The Carousel is open daily from 11 AM to 8 PM, weather permitting, and seasonal changes. Tickets available on site.

Two Biggest Feasts Coming

The North End community is gearing up for the two largest feasts that will draw thousands of people to the long-standing festivals.

Societies, police and the city are preparing to make these special religious events enjoyable for everyone.

Fisherman’s Feast-August 17, 18, 19, 20.

Saint Anthony’s Feast-August 25, 26, 27.

Outdoor Public Market

If fresh produce is what you are looking for, just head to Dewey Square on The Greenway on Tuesdays and you’ll find the outdoor Boston Public Market’s Farmer’s Market.

The market features local products like farm fresh produce, meats, eggs, fish, baked goods and an assortment of specialty foods.

Under the August Moon

Armenian Park on The Greenway will host an Under the August Moon on Sunday, August 13 at 7:30 PM.

The event features meet and greet, live music, a labyrinth walk, tying a ribbon on the wishing tree and enjoying sparkling seltzers and desserts.

Old North Named Site of Conscience

Old North Church and Historic Site in Boston, the city’s oldest surviving church, in recognition of its efforts to transform a more accurately tell the nation landmark’s story, as it pertains to racism and slavery in the country, has been named a Site of Conscience.

In doing so, it has become one of two members of the International Coalition of Site of Conscience in Boston.

A symbol of the American Revolution, the historic site has transformed its programming in recent years, providing an honest and in-depth look into the founding of the nation.

No August NEWRA Meeting

There will be no August public meeting of the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA).

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, September 14 at 6:30 PM at the Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street. The agenda will be announced. The public is welcome to attend.

NEW Health Celebrates National Health Week

NEW Health celebrated National Health Center Week with a free community open house at its Charlestown site.

The event included a tour of the building, an ice cream truck, a pizza truck, face painting, balloon twister and a gardening class and a raffle.

NEW Health has also launched a fundraising campaign during National Health Center Week so residents can help support the health center so it can continue serving the North End and Charlestown and surrounding communities.

Bouna Sera

ABCD’s North End/West End Neighborhood Services Center’s (NSC) 11th annual Bouna Sera, an evening with Friends has been scheduled for Thursday, October 12. The fundraising has a wine reception at the WilmerHale, 60 State Street, a table for10 at a premier North End restaurant, paired with a celebrity who will dine at your table. Contact Fundraisers specialist Johanna Malone at 617-523- 8125 for more details.

Money Smart Workshop

A Money Smart Workshop presented by the City of Boston Age Strong Commission and Ameri Corps Senior will be held at the Nazzaro Center on Tuesday, August 22 from 11am to 1pm.

The workshop will help seniors, recognize/reduce the risk of financial exploitation, learn helpful tips on reporting financial exploitation and learn about different types of scams and how to avoid them.

“Sacco and Vanzetti Diary” at Library

Many people have heard the story of Sacco and Vanzetti or watched the movie but really no facts from fiction or various stories told over the years.

Attending the North End Library on Wednesday, August 23 at 5 PM for a documentary “Sacco and Vanzetti Diary” by David Rothause.

Vito Aluia will share real photos about the setting and trial with a question session with the director and North End Historical Society President Tom Damigelli. The event is open and free to the public.