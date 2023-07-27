News State Street Bank Volunteers Help Spruce Up Garden by North End Regional Review Staff • July 27, 2023 • 0 Comments State Street Bank employees, organized by Steve Ham, volunteered in the Rose Kennedy Garden at Christopher Columbus Park. The group sunk concrete stones in the ground, transported soil, weeded pathways and cut some roses. Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) appreciated their taking time off to volunteer. Any company that may be interested in organizing a volunteer day should contact [email protected].