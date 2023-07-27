Nazzaro Center Landmark Designation Moving Forward

A study report has been posted by the Boston Landmark Commission on the proposed

designation of the Nazzaro Center, 131 North Bennett Street, as a Landmark. (The facility was once

a public bathhouse). A public hearing was held on June 29 relating to the North End Historical

Society (NEHS) nearly a five-year quest to protect the Nazzaro center building and keep it in public

use. No one opposed the official Landmark Commission proposal at the hearing, but there are a

few more steps to go, according to NEHS. Local elected officials Representative Aaron

Michlewitz, Senator Lydia Edwards and Counselor Gabriela Coletta support NEHS quest. Several

months ago, Mayor Michelle Wu approved building a new community center adjacent to the

Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street. Once completed, the Nazzaro center will be unoccupied

leaving it open for other possible use. The announcement came following the efforts of

Representative Aaron Michlewitz securing $5 million for the construction of the new facility, if the

Commission approves the proposal. NEHS plans to post and advise the status of the proposal

as they go through the next technical hurdles, but claimed they are also optimistic.Counselor Coletta

has pledged to “shepard” the proposal through the Boston City Council. Since it was determined

that a new center would be built, several community organizations have made it clear they were

interested in securing space in the Center for community programs and assistance. Both the North

End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) and NEW Health have clearly made it known of

their intentions to become tenants. “We expect Mayor Michelle Wu, who has long shown

support for neighborhood efforts like this one, will ultimately sign off on the landmark status. Many

supporters signed the NEHS petitions for landmark designation. Mailed out postcards, sent in

testimony and many people showed up to testify at the 2019 Landmarks first hearing that got the

process passed its first hurdle. NEHS expressed their gratitude to Landmarks Commissioner

Kirsten Hoffman and Executives Director Roseann Foley for helping make the road easy during the

current process.Senator Lydia Edwards, when he was a City Counselor, advised NEHS every step

of the way during the process, NEHS noted.Several other key supporters included, Marie Simboli

(NEWNC), Cheryl Del Greco (President of NEWRA), David Kubiak, Victor Brogna, Mary McGhee,

Tom Schiavoni and many others.NEHS President Tom Damigella, Luigi Natale, and the Boston

Architectural College teachers and students who designed new possible uses of the building along

with former Landmarks Commissioner Tom Herman.