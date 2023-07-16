Obituaries 07-13-2023

Salvatore “Sam” Bellistri

His True Joy and Calling Was Being a Husband, Dad and Grandfather

Salvatore “Sam” V. Bellistri of Norwell died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Sam was the loving husband of the late Mary (Neuner) Bellistri. He is survived by his son, Nick and his wife, Allison and grandchildren, Leo and Rose Bellistri of Scituate. Sam was born October 21, 1941 in Boston to the late Vincenzo and Carmella (Ruma) Bellistri, who immigrated to Boston from Augusta, Sicily through Ellis Island. He was also pre-deceased by his sister, Carmella “Millie” Bellistri. In addition to his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Sam is also survived by a sister, Anna Moss and a large network of wonderful and loyal friends. Sam graduated from Boston State College, earned his BA in 1967 and later his MSW. He worked for many years as a probation officer in the District Court system and then as a substance abuse counselor. He was known for his genuine care and concern for his patients. He gave freely of his time to anyone in need. But Sam’s true joy and calling was being a husband, dad and grandfather. When his son Nick asked him to be best man at his wedding, he was the obvious choice, because Sam and Nick truly were best friends. Sam extended that devotion to his beloved grandchildren, from whom he got immeasurable joy. Sam was the kind of person who made friends wherever he went. No matter the task, he always “knew a guy” who could take care of it. He was funny and direct. He made the best chicken cutlets and meatballs in the world. He loved running errands, pulling weeds and sitting on the beach. He was the kind of Papa who always brought chocolate munchkins with him whenever he dropped by, even when it was dinner time. He was a prolific gift-giver, and no one will ever outdo a Sam Bellistri Christmas. There are no words to describe how missed he will be by everyone lucky enough to know him. His family is comforted by the knowledge that he’s now reunited with his wife, Mary, who he has missed terribly the last 14 years. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, July 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer St., Cohasset. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity, 1 Kent St., Scituate. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Scituate.