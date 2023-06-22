Council President Flynn to Host Veterans Town Hall June 23

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall this Friday, June 23, at 3 p.m. on Zoom. The Town Hall is organized in light of the City Council’s passage of the amended FY24 budget, which voted 7-5 in favor of cutting over $31 million in public safety services, as well as a $900,000 cut from the Office of Veterans Services.

The Veterans Town Hall will focus on listening to the needs of the Boston Veterans community and the challenges they face, walk through the array of important services and benefits the City’s Office of Veterans Services provides, and explain why these are vital to the physical, mental well-being of our veterans, women veterans, and military families.

“When we send our military into harm’s way, we have a duty to look after them when they return as veterans, learn about the issues affecting them, and advocate for better care and support for them and their families,” said Council President Flynn. “The current $900,000 cut to the Office of Veterans Services will have a devastating impact on our veterans and military families. Our veterans have served our country with honor and bravery, and it is never a good time to cut services they depend on. We, as a City, must do better to ensure that our veterans and women veterans are able to continue to receive services related to disability and health care benefits, mental health resources, and PTSD support, among others.”

For more information, please contact Council President Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 and [email protected].