Piscitelli Move Leaves Large Gap for FOCCP To Fill

Meredith Piscitelli, following 15 years of extremely active membership with the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP), at the edge of the North End community, is moving, leaving a very large hole to fill in the community’s non-profit organization.

Meredith wore so many hats while volunteering her time to make the park beautiful, very active, clean and safe.

One of her many accomplishments was to consistently update the colorful and informational creative park bulletin board that she also created.

Meredith also did a great job managing FOCCP’s Facebook page, posting her many photos of the park depicting its beauty, many park activities, weddings and other happenings at the very active and popular park enjoyed by residents and tourists.

At FOCCP’s recent membership social, held at Tia’s, Meredith was praised and recognized for her many accomplishments and tireless work in putting together many fun-filled activities for all ages held at the park each year.

FOCCP’s involvement in the Boston Strong weekend, Meredith organized the whole project from start to finish, providing a colorful display of 200 pots of daffodils in the park’s trellis as a reminder of the tragic day we will always remember.

FOCCP Horticultural Co-Chair Robyn Reed said, “Meredith wears so many hats in her volunteer work with FOCCP that it’s hard to keep count.”

“FOCCP members are trying to find three or four people to fill her shoes,” Reed added.