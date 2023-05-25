Abutters Challenge Construction

Two guest speakers and construction concerns relating to 190 Salem Street were raised at the May monthly meeting of the North End/, Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA).

Abutters claimed the owners of the building were conducting unauthorized construction.

Following information provided by both sides, it was determined the issue be returned over to the City of Boston Inspection Service Department (ISD) to resolve the issue.

NEWRA held open discussions on the possibility of the formation of a North End/Waterfront Climate Alliance to begin dealing with the issue related to harbor possible damage from climate change.

While the idea was presented for informational purposes, residents seem to think it was a good idea and it should be pursued.

One guest speaker provided facts relating to a mission to improve walkability throughout the city and state. The other speaker provided the applications and funding process for affordable housing, presentation, open space, and recreation.

Those in attendance raised their voices relating to badly needed sidewalks and street repairs in the North End. Currently, the city attempts to make repairs as needed.

NEWRA’s next public meeting will be held at the Nazzaro Community Center on Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m.