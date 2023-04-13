NEWNC Resumes In-Person Meetings

The North End Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) returned to an in-person meeting on Monday night at the Nazzaro Center on North Bennet Street after more than three years of remote meetings.

Joel Faller, President of the NEWNC, opened the meeting, welcoming a handful of residents to the session.

While the meeting was short, one item that generated interest was a new state traffic law that could have serious impacts for North End motorists. The bill is to help ensure that the vulnerable road users, namely bicyclists and pedestrians, are safe from moving cars by requiring a distance of four feet at all times between the car and the vulnerable road users. Many on the board were curious as to how the local police will enforce this new law.

Faller said that candidates are being sought to fill the vacant spots on the council. A Candidate’s Night is being planned for May 8 and the election will be held on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interested residents are asked to become candidates for the 13 seats that are available. Forms can be found at the Nazzaro Center or on the NEWNC Facebook page.

Another issue that came up was that members of the North End Dining Task Force have not been chosen. The Task Force will be composed of both residents and business owners.

The meeting then turned to the upcoming fun times and community events for residents to enjoy in the months ahead. Some of the events include:

April 29 (with a rain date of May 5) for an event titled Caricature Artists in the Park from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Upper/Small dog park area. There will be caricature artists in the park to sketch an owner’s dog. Visit rffboston.org for more information.

The Love Your Block cleanup will be held on April 29. Residents are encouraged to contact Mayor Wu’s office for more information and how to take part in the clean-up.

St. Leonard’s Parish will be celebrating its 150th anniversary on May 5 starting at 6:30 p.m.. The event will be held at the New England Aquarium, 1 Central Wharf, Boston. Attire is Black and White Attire. There will be food and dancing and lots of fun. All proceeds will benefit the Building the Future Fund. More information can be found at www.saintleonardchurchboston.org.

On May 6, all bird lovers will get a chance to see how many different species of birds that they can spot. The event is billed as a friendly birding competition to see who can spot the highest number of species in a single day in the core of Boston.

Registration will be conducted at Copp’s Hill Terrace starting at 9:30 a.m. with birding starting at10 a.m. The neighborhoods where one can see birds will be Beacon Hill, Charlestown, Chinatown, Downtown, the Leather District, the North End, and the West End, including the Common and the Public Garden.

The winner will be announced at 4:30 p.m. at Copp’s Hill Terrace. For more information visit BigDayBoston.com

The annual Corn Hole Tournament will be held on June 4 on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. This is the sixth year that bags will be tossed to raise money for the Geraldine Marshall Scholarship Fund for the North End Music and Performing Arts Center.

Registration starts at 11:00 a.m. with play starting at noon.

A Greenway Gala is planned on June 8 on the Greenway. Visit Gala on the Greenway for more information.

The next meeting of the NEWNC will be held in person in May at the Nazzaro Center. A zoom link may be attempted.