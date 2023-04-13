Noted Historian/Book Author at Library

Sponsored by the Friends of the North End Library through funds generated by its continuing book sale from the shelves in the back section of the building, noted historian and best-selling book author, Stephen Puleo will discuss his newest book “Village Mercy” on April 19 at 6 PM.

Puleo reveals the remarkable story of America’s assistance to the Irish people during the “Great Famine” and the support provided by the people of Boston during a time of need. He will also detail the suffering that took place during that time.

Nazzaro Center Availability

Once the new community center is built and ready for use, maybe sooner than later the Nazzaro Center on North Bennet Street will become available for development.

When appropriate, the City of Boston will most likely be issuing Request for Proposal (RFP) requirements.

Two local organizations, NEW Health and the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) are partnering to run the center.

Summer Jobs Expanded

Mayor Michele Wu and the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity has expanded the SuccessLink Summer Youth Employment Program for 14-18-year-olds.

Applications are currently available to work at non-profit and city agencies. Apply online at boston.gov/summerjobs.

FOCCP Nominations Available

The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) upcoming May 9 meeting the election of officers and two Directors At large will be held.

Deadline for the submitted nominations is April 21. Papers must include name, address and specifically what position is applied for.

FOCCP Membership Social

One of the most important Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) event is the annual membership social that will be held at Tia’s, 100 Atlantic Avenue on Wednesday, May 7 from 6 PM-8 PM.

The social is a great opportunity to get together with FOCCP members and learn about the non-profit’s role in the park. It also offers the chance to become a new member or renewal memberships.

Senior Nutrition Workshop

A nutritious workshop (healthy eating for seniors) presented by NEW Health will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 12 noon to 1 PM at the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center on Michelangelo Street. Lunch will be served. Call 617-523-8125 for reservations.

Tunnel/Working Group

In an attempt to help reduce impacts on the traveling public this summer, MassDOT has formed a project mitigation working group to deal with the closure of the Sumner Tunnel.

The group will consist of law enforcement, EMS, fire and other transportation entities.

Sculpture Reconfiguration

On April 16, the annual reconstruction of the Abstract Sculpture will take place at the Armenian Park on The Greenway starting at 7:30 AM. A crane will lift and pull apart and reconfigure the two halves of the sculpture.

WECA/NEWRA Seek Support

North End, West End residents are being asked to contact local elected officials to express their concerns relating to a possible 700-foot development at the corner of Causeway and North Washington Streets.

Both the West End Civic Association (WECA) and the North end/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) have already expressed serious concerns relating to the possible impacts of a huge project’s impacts will have on the community.

They have claimed that this project has already been discussed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency potential developers.

Library Daily Book Sale

A daily book sale at the North End Library provides funding for the many events, activities and programs presented at the Parmenter Street location throughout the year, coordinated by the Friends of the Library.

For a listing of present and upcoming programs email [email protected]

Spring Craft Event

A well-attended North End/West End Neighborhood Center Artful Meditation Workshop held a spring craft event at the Center on Michelangelo Street.

The two-hour fun-filled crafting event included creating a spring bouquet, demos, art bags, meditation, music and a raffle.