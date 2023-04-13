Flamingo Restaurant Concerns Expressed by Residents

At tonight’s, April 13, monthly North End/Waterfront Resident’s Association (NEWRA) meeting starting at 6:30 PM at the Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street, will address numerous complaints levied at the Flamingo Restaurant, 266 Commercial Street.

Owners Jairo Dominque and Ty DiStasi will discuss neighborhood serious complaints relating to loud noise, long lines, bad language and public urination near the restaurant.

NEWRA will also discuss past efforts and process moving forward to make the North End an Historic District Protected area.

Boston Landmarks Commissioner Roseanne Foley, Chelsea Blanch, and Nicholas Armata will provide information and answer questions pertaining to the issue.

The next NEWRA monthly public meeting will be held on Thursday, May 11 at the Nazzaro Community Center at 6:30 PM.