News Saint Rocco Society Fundraiser by North End Regional Review Staff • March 30, 2023 • 0 Comments The Saint Rocco Society of the North End hosted their 35th Annual Fundraising Dinner on March 4. Thiswas the first banquet that they have hosted since 2020. More than $4,500 was raised for the Make A WishFoundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The organizers want to thank all of those who joined us “under the sea” and to those who donated to help make this event a success! Shown here are MarcoLeone Lisa Leone (front two) and then from left Dante Leone, Alexandra Leone, Joanne Leone. Giovanni Leone, Alex Leone, Giana Leone,Antonella Leone and Nicolina Leone. The raffle table was designed with “under the sea” decorations.