NEWNC Will Return To Open In-Person Public Meetings

Special to the Regional Review

Following an unanimous vote, NEWNC President Joel Faller announced that the group’s monthly meeting will return to an open in-person public meeting saying, “there is something to be gained by being together.”

The meeting will be held at the Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street. There was talk of maybe having the meetings be live-streamed as many members agreed that they might reach more people.

Faller also informed that candidates are being sought to run for election to the NEWNC Board. There will be a candidate’s night on May 8 and the election will be held on May 13. Next live meeting will be held on Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m..