Prince Street Building Roof Collapses

A partial roof collapse with multiple floors compromised took place last week at 43 Fleet Street in the North End.

The five-story brick building was under construction and unoccupied.

Two other buildings, 45 and 37 Fleet Street were evacuated as a precaution and a collapse zone was established around the perimeter of the building.

The collapse compromise multi-floors of the five-story brick building. At least 12 residents were reportedly displaced. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials used a laser to detect any movement in the structure and a drone to monitor the damage from above.

The cause has not been determined at the time this story was written.