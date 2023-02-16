The Victims in Turkey And Syria Need Our Help

The ongoing tragedy because of the devastating earthquake that struck the nations of Turkey and Syria is the worst humanitarian disaster the world has seen in many years.

More than 35,000 people have died and that number is sure to rise even further in the coming days.

Natural and other disasters in our part of the world have been barely a blip compared to what the people of Turkey and Syria are dealing with. To put the earthquake in perspective, the combined death toll from the Surfside condo collapse in 2021 and Hurricane Ian in 2022 was 250. Both were terrible tragedies, but that number is less than one percent of the earthquake’s death toll.

In addition, tens of thousands have been injured and millions more have been left homeless — all told, this is a disaster of unimaginable proportions.

There are many international organizations from which to choose to assist with disaster relief efforts and we urge all of our readers who have the ability to do so to make a donation.