FOCCP Tunnel of Love Through February

For the sixth consecutive year (it could become a traditional event) the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) have put together the Tunnel of Love February attraction at the Trellis inside the park.

The display is a large colorful display of “Candy” hearts located under the festively lighted trellis during the entire month of February.

Pictured (l to r) are Patricia Abelson, Laura Benvenuto, Frankie Boyer, Tricia Sabbey, Ann Babbitt, and Meredith Piscitelli.

Choose your heart, add your message on the Robyn Walkway of Hearts.

Robyn Reed with her Cupid wings.

Romantic music is playing from 4-10 PM for listening and dancing.

As part of the Month of Love celebration, the Friends have once again installed the Walkway of Hearts on the garden fences starting at the Richmond Street entrance to the park.

Park visitors can leave their own endearing messages on the small boarding hearts located in the park. Large illuminated red hots at each end of the site and hanging overhead have been installed.

FOCCP Curator Robyn Reed has added two more hearts to the ends of the center trellis.

FOCCP wants visitors to share Tunnel of Love photos by Instagram: @foccp or send to [email protected]

The group has established a love story contest as well. People can share their love stories, 50 words or less describing cherished memories about love, about sweethearts, family, pets or more.

All ages are welcome to enter to win four passes to the New England Aquarium. Deadline is February 28. Submit to Month of Love 2023 @ gmail.com.