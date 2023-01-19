So Far, We’ve Dodged the Energy Bullet

Hearing loss is the invisible disability that half of us 75 and older experience every day. Join Dr. Steven Rauch – clinician, researcher and educator – for a fascinating discussion of how hearing works, how and why it fails and what we can do about it.

Steven Rauch, MD is Professor and Vice Chair for Clinical Research of the Otolaryngology Department at Harvard Medical School. He is the Vestibular Division Chief at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and a member of the Otology Division of Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Rauch provides medical care to patients with hearing and balance disorders. His research and speaking are focused primarily on combined disorders of hearing and balance, including Meniere’s disease, autoimmune inner ear disease, sudden deafness, acoustic trauma, and migraine. He consults with biotech and pharmaceutical firms designing clinical trials for inner ear drug development and delivery. Dr. Rauch is also a Professor in the Liberal Arts Department at Berklee College of Music, where he teaches an undergraduate course on Health and Wellness.

