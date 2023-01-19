NEW Health Improves Primary Care Staff

NEW Health has bolstered the Center’s primary care staff adding new doctors and nurse practitioners at the North End site.

The new clinical staff includes Dr. Sue Lee, Dr. Brandon Luk and nurse practitioners Madeleine Bayne and Heather Patrick.

The Center is accepting new patients on a limited basis as they continue to expand its primary care staff.

“We are eager to bolster our services, especially to those who live here in the North End and Waterfront neighborhoods,” said Vincenzo Scibelli NEW Health CEO.

He noted, “The new staff all come with tremendous experience in community health care and we look forward to a successful 2023 with them on board.”

NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding communities since 1971.