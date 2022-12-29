Columbus Park features “Tunnel of Love”

What promises to become a tradition the “Tunnel of Love” returns to the Trellis on Christopher Columbus Park during the month of February.

FOCCP member and Art Curator Robyn Reed, along with volunteers created the “Tunnel of Love” that draws hundreds of visitors to the site located in the North End Waterfront.

The festive site features sensational lighting, fun conversations, romantic music and a great place to take photos.

Spring Bloom

Hundreds of daffodils planted by Friends of Columbus Park this fall will bloom throughout the park this spring making the park a beautiful place to visit.

FOCCP Meeting

The next friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will hold its next quarterly meeting on Tuesday, February 15 at the Mariners House, North Square, 2nd floor, from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Topics will include, idea sharing, and explore what can be done in and for the park.

NEWRA February Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Residence’ Association (NEWRA) next monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, January 12 at 6:30 PM in the Nazzaro Community Center. Agenda TBA.

NEWNC February Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) next public meeting will be held on Monday, January 9 at 7 PM. Agenda TBA.

New FOCCP Small Business Member

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) recently announced its newest “Events Level” small business member-Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover Street in the Haymarket Station area.

The public market, a nonprofit, is focused on supporting a resilience and equitable food system.

BPL CEO is Cheryl Cronin and the Director of Marketing and Communications is Chelsea Renand Deliner.

Winter Celebration

NEW Health hosted a Winter Celebration at its Charlestown site featuring food trucks, stocking staffers and Santa.

A cool bit 19 vaccine clinic was also held with those vaccinated receiving a $50 Amazon gift card, a $25 Door Dash gift card and entrance into a raffle for the Xbox Series S.

NEW Health Vaccinations

NEW Health is offering Covid 19 vaccinations in the North End, 332 Hanover Street on Tuesday, 10 AM to 6 PM, Wednesday 9 AM to 4 PM, Thursdays 1 PM to 8 PM and Friday 9 AM to 12 noon. Book an appointment by calling 617-643-8000.

Credit Tomasone for Parade

Fifty years ago, Robert “Ted” Tomasone provided the idea of having a major Christmas parade in the North End and obviously it happened, turning out to be the biggest holiday seasonal event in the community that residents wait for each year.

The North End Christmas Parade has become a tradition that is growing each time it is held. Hundreds of local and other people participate in this special event.

Cannabis Education

MassDOT adds Cannabis education to driving School Program as of January. Massachusetts is the first recreational use state in the nation to adopt “Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving” a curriculum that educates teens on the risks of cannabis impaired driving.

The program is expected to teach approximately fifty thousand young drivers per year in all several driving schools across the state.

NEW Health’s Services

A wide array of services is offered at NEW Health sites in the North End and Charlestown, including transportation, substance abuse disorder programs, and in-house pharmacy and more.

BPHC Tips

The best way to avoid getting sick with the flu and to reduce the risk of severe infection is getting an annual flu shot.

Taking this important simple step is vital for protection to yourself and others, according to the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC).

Outdoor Dining Meeting

A special meeting will be held by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) Thursday, January 12 at 6:30 PM to discuss with city agencies and elected officials the impacts the outdoor dining program is having on the community.

Being held at the Nazzaro Community Center, the Boston outdoor dining team will attend.