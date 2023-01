Over a several month period, NEW Health was very active conducting the Center’s #Fill the Fridge campaign filled the Charlestown Branch Fridge nearly every day.

Fruit and vegetables were popular

items to donate.

The Food Insecurity Program also had a Thanksgiving meal distribution in Charlestown and the North End.

Representative Dan Ryan and City Counselor “Gigi” Coletta helped with the distribution of the meals.

Community partners were: Eliot School, Essem Art Studio, Brewery’s Food and Place and Gather.