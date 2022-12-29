News Casa Maria Holds Christmas Party by North End Regional Review Staff • December 29, 2022 • 0 Comments Casa Maria Apartments in the North End held a Christmas party for its residents and guests. Food was catered by Spinellis as residents of the tight-knit community enjoyed each others’ company along with the food. Above, the recreation room at Casa Maria was filled with residents happy to celebratethe Holiday season. Sandra Dzygala (center) with mother Josie and Stephen “Tag” Taglieri. Jackie Landaverde shows off her presentsfrom Casa Maria.