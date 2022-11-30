NEWNC ZLC Committee Agenda Items

Two agenda items were addressed by the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) Zoning and Licensing Committee.

The new owners of 341 Hanover Street, the Wine Bottega, Ani Ajeman and Matthew Diekmann have applied to the Licensing Board to transfer the existing retail wine and malt license to their company GNILES LLC.

Heart and Sole retail store, 354-356 Hanover Street, new building owner seeks to change the occupancy from two residential units and one store to three residential units and one store. No interim changes have been requested.

Christopher T. Fiumara, building owner of 38B Fleet Street is seeking to change the legal occupancy from five residential units and one detached retail store to five residential units and one detached take-out, small restaurant (a conditional use) in the multi-family residential subdistrict.