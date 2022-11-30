News NEMPAC Scholarships by North End Regional Review Staff • November 30, 2022 • 0 Comments NEMPAC Congratulates the Geraldine Marshall Scholarship 2022 Award recipients (from left to right) Ferdinand Carangelo, Alexandra Rosa Perrina, Cameron Esposito, Alexandru Cristescu, Sabina Cohen, and Angelina DeLuca. Ex. Director of NEMPAC, Sherri Snow, states “thanks to the very generous support of our community members at the North End CornholeClassic Tournament held last June, the fund was able to increase its awards this year to eight students, six at NEMPAC and two from the Community Music Center of Boston. Thank you, State Rep. Michlewitz, for making a difference in local youth lives here in the North End through music and arts education!” The Geraldine Marshall Scholarship Fund, founded in 2014, continues to preserve the legacy of a woman who loved children and the arts. The Scholarship was established by Geraldine’s son, Representative Aaron Michlewitz.