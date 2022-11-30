Channel 7 Report Shows Major Intersection Gridlock

A WHDH Channel 7 Investigates story revealed a “dangerous and scary” traffic and safety situation at the intersection near Boston’s North End. Reporter, Caroline Goggin indicated a real bad traffic situation at a chaotic and unsafe intersection near the North Washington Bridge, several North End streets and the road leading to and from Boston Garden. The station asked transportation expert Peter Furth, a Northeastern professor of civil and environmental engineering to check out the chaos. “This is an intersection that is way over capacity. It’s terrible traffic management. It’s a big safety problem if a child is going by, the driver might not notice. I’m concerned this is something that demands immediate action,” he said. Part of the problem is the major replacement project on the bridge which is streamlining traffic adding to the problem. The project is not expected to be completed in 2023. Blocking the intersection poses a real safety problem for pedestrians trying to cross the streets on their way to work, taking kids to school, visitors taking in historic sites, the report noted. The Transportation Department has been providing monthly updates to the community and will work with the city to try and resolve the traffic problem.