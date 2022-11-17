News Briefs

Buona Sera Fundraiser Brings in $30,000

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center’s recent annual fundraising event Buona Sera raised $30,000 to aid low-income and senior residents from the neighborhoods, that turn to the Center for assistance.

The funding arrived just in time for the upcoming holiday season to support hot meal delivery, monthly food bags and many other services.

Participants enjoyed a fall evening on the town, dining at North End restaurants with celebrity hosts.

FOCCP’s Upcoming Meetings

The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) upcoming quarterly meetings will be held on Tuesday, February 7; Tuesday, May 9; Tuesday, August 8 and Tuesday, November 14. Meetings are held at 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM locations to be announced.

ABCD Turkey Drive

ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center has held its annual Turkey Drive to assist needy families.

NSC will distribute turkeys as long as the supply lasts.

North End Holiday Luncheon

Friends of the North End Library’s annual free holiday luncheon, will be held at the library, 25 Parmenter Street is an appreciative party for their North End neighbors.

Always a great time, the luncheon will be held on Saturday: December 10 from 11 AM to 1 PM.

The event will feature a feast of delicious food, holiday music and a 50/50 raffle.

NEWRA December Meeting

The next North End /Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 PM at the Nazzaro Community Center. Agenda to be announced.

NSC Coffee/Recreational Room Open

The community room at the ABCD North End Neighborhood Service Center is open for coffee and other recreational activities, including the Downtown Memory Lane Program.

NSC is also planning a holiday support program for seniors as well as activities.

NEWNC December Meeting

The next Northend/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting will be held on Monday, December 12 at 7 PM. Virtual meeting. Agenda to be announced.

NEWNC Discusses Occupancy Change

The Boston Parks Department will discuss trash pickup and litter issues after the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council December 14 virtual public meeting at 7 PM.

NEWNC also heard a proposal for an occupancy change at 38B Fleet Street for the conversion of a five residential unit and one detached retail store to a five residential unit and one detached take-out restaurant.

Geico/Sports Center Donations

Geico and Good Sports have donated sports equipment to the North End Athletic Association (NEAA). They donated soccer equipment, baseballs, flag football equipment, field hockey and baseball equipment.