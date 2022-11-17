Columbus Park Trellis Lighting Nov. 21

Special to the Regional Review

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will host the annual holiday lighting of the signature trellis at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End on Monday, November 21, beginning at 5 p.m.

Located at 110 Atlantic Avenue on Boston’s historic waterfront, Christopher Columbus Park will be transformed into a beautiful holiday display when the park’s 260 feet of trellis are illuminated with 50,000 blue lights near the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel and throughout the park.

The trellis at Christopher Columbus Park as shown during last years lighting.

The celebration is sponsored by H.P. Hood LLC and the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park. Entertainment will be provided by students and instructors from the North End Music and Performing Arts Center, vocalist Ackeem Hill performing holiday classics, Northeastern University a cappella group Pitch, Please!, and special guests Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Refreshments will include eggnog from H.P. Hood, clam chowder from Joe’s Waterfront, and hot chocolate and cookies from the Boston Marriott Long Wharf.

Other 2022 holiday celebrations hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department include the lighting of the ship in Martin’s Park at the Children’s Wharf Harborwalk on November 26, the lighting of the tree in Copley Square on November 28, and the Boston Common Tree Lighting followed by the lighting of the trees on Commonwealth Avenue Mall on December 1.

The arrival of Boston’s official 2022 Christmas tree from Nova Scotia will be celebrated on Boston Common at approximately 11 a.m. on November 22. The 45-foot white spruce was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend of Christmas Island, along with his children Angela, Carmen, and Andrew.

Visit bit.ly/LightsOnBos or call (617) 635-4505 for more information.