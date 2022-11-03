Suffolk County Sheriff Tompkins Named ‘Employer of the Year’

Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins was named “Employer of the Year” by the National Association of Government Employees (NAGE).

Reacting to the unexpected honor of becoming the first-ever recipient of the award, Sheriff Tompkins expressed his appreciation for both the designation and the work of the bestowing organization.

“I’m somewhat taken aback by this award, but I am deeply honored,” said Sheriff Tompkins. “NAGE is an awesome organization that does great work in the service of working men and women across this country. I proudly stand with labor and support NAGE in all that they do to keep people safe and healthy at work, with fair wages and a just and equitable environment.”

Speaking about the decision to select Sheriff Tompkins as the inaugural winner of the award, NAGE President David Holway explained that it was less about having to make a choice and more about recognizing the person who best embodied the ideals of the award.

“We represent and work with 350 employers,” said President Holway. “Nobody is fairer to our members than Sheriff Tompkins. He’s responsive to their needs and he understands and appreciates what they do every day.”

NAGE is an organization of members united by the belief in the dignity and worth of workers and the services they provide. They are dedicated to improving the lives of workers and their families and creating a more just and humane society.

Members are public and private workers – federal, state, county, and municipal employees –police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, health care workers – nurses, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians – office workers, and professional workers. NAGE seeks a stronger union to build power for the organization and to protect the people it serves.

NAGE is made up of women and men of every race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, age, physical ability and sexual orientation, who are the standard-bearers in the struggle for social and economic justice begun nearly half a century ago by shipyard workers who dared to dream beyond their daily hardships and to organize for economic security, dignity and respect.