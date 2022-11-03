News Briefs

New Business Speakers’ Program at Library

The Friends of the North End Library have created a new speaker’s series: Meet your neighborhood business owners, to introduce some locally owned businesses to the community, to promote their business and to introduce residents to the businesses that are available in the neighborhood.

Owners will discuss and answer questions about owning a business in the North End.

Any North End business that would like to introduce themselves and their business to neighbors should contact…[email protected]

NEWNC Meeting

The next North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly public meeting will be held virtually on Monday, November 14 at 7 PM.

Flu Vaccinations Needed

Flu vaccines are highly effective in lowering the risk of getting sick and preventing onset of severe systems during the flu season according to the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), which encourages people of all ages to get annual shots.

Both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines are essential for being safe this winter. Check with North End Health Center for appointments.

NEWRA Meeting

The next North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly public meeting will be held on Thursday, November 10 at 6:30 PM Nazzaro Community Center.

City Hall Art Display

The Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement and MassNOW is displaying Periods of Art Pop Up at City Hall’s gallery.

The art display features material from menstrual justice advocates in the Greater Boston area until November 18.

NEWRA Elects Offices

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) at its October monthly meeting elected offices to two-year-terms.

Cheryl Greco Pres., Jennifer Crampton Vice Presidents, Kirsten Hoffman Secretary, Mary Anne D’Amato Treasurer and Gregory Heald Sergeant at Arms.

Library Book Talk

The Dina G. Malgeri Fund Cultural Enrichment, will present a book talk by author Robert Cocuzzo, The Road to San Donato at the North and Library on Wednesday, November 16 at 6:30 PM.

Cocuzzo is the longtime editor of N Magazine, Nantucket Island’s leading lifestyle publication.

The library also has a continuing improved book sale on the shelves in the back of the facility.

North Washington Street Bridge Update

MassDOT held two virtual public meetings October 18 and 19th to discuss the status of the North Washington Street Ridge project, updating the project schedule.

Two meetings were held to accommodate everyone’s schedule as best as possible.

Residents, abutters, local business owners and interested parties were presented an overview of the construction status which was supposed to happen monthly.

Community residents received an update on the progress of construction on the well-used bridge. A completion date of the entire project is expected to take place in December 2023.

Trellis Lighting/November 21

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will conduct the annual Trellis Lighting on Monday, November 21 at 5 PM.

The iconic blue trellis lights will once again light up the site on The Greenway.

Special guests will celebrate the event, sponsored by the Marriott Long Wharf off which will also be providing light refreshments.

Saint Francis House Hats and Gloves Drive

A drive to provide winter hats and gloves for guests of Saint Francis House is underway by the North End Friends of the House, partnering with Greenway Realty Group.

The annual collection runs from October 31 through December 2. New hats and gloves can be dropped off at Greenway Realty Group to Olivia.

“Those that can’t get to the store to purchase these items can donate cash and the Friends will purchase them in bulk and get a great wholesale price,” said John Romano of the group.

“Last year, the group raised over $3,500 and would like to get over the $4,000 mark this year,” he said.

Donors can drop off cash to Olivia or venmo money to John [email protected]

The Friends have already raised over $600.00 through the NEAA Soccer Program families.

NEWRA/NEWNC Joint Meeting

North End community groups recently hosted Arthur Jemison, Chief of Planning and Director of the Boston Planning and Development Agency for the City of Boston.

It was an opportunity to hear about the Mayor Michelle Wu Administration’s strategy for community planning and development while asking questions relating to impacts on the North End Waterfront community.

The meeting was held at the Pilot House on Atlantic Avenue.

In addition, the NEWRA/NEWNC public meeting discussed climate resiliency.