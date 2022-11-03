Greenway Unveils As We Rise Artwork

A celebration was recently held to launch As We Rise a project that showcases collaboration along The Greenway, a new monumental projection artwork that features local dancers above downtown Boston.

The dance injection project was announced by the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy led by Australian artist Wendy Yu will bring public art to the side of the iconic Federal Reserve Bank building at 600 Atlantic Avenue, adjacent to Dewey Square on The Greenway.

Large scale video-based artwork will be projected on the building’s northern exterior wall, viewable from The Greenway and Boston’s waterfront every evening until November 29.

Commissioned by The Greenway Conservancy in early 2022, the video projection features short bursts of freestyle-based street dance from five local dancers spanning multiple generations.

Fifteen-minute videos highlight the dancers’ movements as they interpret music in the moment and engage common techniques in ways that reflect individual styles.

The artwork will continuously be shown from dusk to 10 PM each evening.

Public art on The Greenway is funded exclusively through grants and private sources.