Obituaries 10-20-2022

Charles A. Coppola

Formerly from the North End

Charles A. Coppola – 81, of Wakefield and formerly from the North End, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born in Boston, MA on September 17, 1941. He was the son of the late George and Louise (Manganiello) Coppola. He was a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School and he attended Suffolk University. Charles worked as a proofreader for the Boston Globe. He also worked for TWA and American Airlines. He was member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers. He was the general chairperson and organizer of District Lodge (IAMAW). Charles was the founding member of the Friends of the North End, which is a clear indication of what family and friends meant to him. He was an avid golfer, traveler and a lover of all things social. He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church in Lynnfield. Family members include his loving wife Joanne (Sylvester) Coppola; sons, Charles (Chad) Coppola, Jr. and Richard Ripley and his wife Danika; he was the father of the late Dawnmarie Ripley; brother of Anthony Coppola and his wife Candy, Anna Bevilaqua and her late husband Emil and Barbara Coppola-D’Ambrosio and her late husband James; he was the loving grandfather of Jayne and Evan Coppola and Spencer Ripley. His funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Friday, October 21 at 11:30 AM at St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut Street, Lynnfield. Everyone is asked to go directly to church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynnfield. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 West St., Suite 207, Natick, MA 01760. [email protected]