Concerns Raised on Hanover Street Cannabis Store Request

There were a lot of concerns raised by residents at a recent public meeting held by the City of Boston Planning and Development Agency regarding possible plans to place a Cannabis store at 414 Hanover Street in the North End by Baystate Solutions.

One resident said, “To say there was intense interest from the neighborhood would be an understatement.”

The meeting was held for public comment with nothing decided. The next step in the system involves the request to go before the City of Boston and the State Cannabis Boards for approval. Residents or community groups can express opinions with these boards or with their State Senator, Representatives or Boston City Counselor whose district includes the North End.

The request does not have to go before the two community groups, NEWNC and NEWRA.