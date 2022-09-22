NEWNC Supports Two Proposals/Differs on Third

Three agenda items were scheduled for a Zoom North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting on September 12.

NEWNC voted to support renovations of a single-family townhouse at 22 Hanover Avenue. Plans call for the new stairs and head house and an additional two floors over the lower portion of the existing building.

The elected community group also voted to support a proposal by the owner of 47-48 Snow Hill Street to construct a one-story addition and roof deck on an existing three-story building.

A proposal by the owner of 128-134 North Street to change the legal occupancy into a single-family dwelling was deferred by NEWNC for the developer to work with North Bennet Street School on construction issues.

The next NEWNC monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 10.