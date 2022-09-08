North End Dodges Split Annual Baseball Series

Following two wins in North Adams the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Dodges baseball team dropped the final two games of the 31st LaFesta Baseball Tournament at Puopolo Park.

“The exchange was a continuation of this fabulous tradition of competition, family, fun, friendship and baseball,” NEAA Baseball Coordinator John Romano said. “Through the efforts of the Canales family of North Adams along with the LaFesta Committee, the Romano family and North End Against Drugs (NEAD) the Exchange has continued throughout the years.”

Everything was set for the popular baseball weekend games, when COVID 19 tossed a curveball preventing John Romano to participate in the second half of the home series for the first time since its inception 33 years ago.

“However, as is the case in this great community, several people stepped up to the plate to keep this on track,” Romano noted.

John Romano, Jr.’s leadership made the event go off without any hitches, meeting the traveling team, getting them settled in, and took them for lunch on The Greenway, which was generously donated by Paul Barker of Pauli’s North End on Salem Street and a visit to Faneuil Hall.

Pregame ceremonies took place with the singing of the National Anthem performed by Wilmington resident Mike Simonelli, a friend of the Romano family, and the colors were displayed by the US S Constitution Color Guard.

Kevin Hempstead of North Adams, introduced the players and coaches, who were given commemorative coins of the 31st Exchange.

In a very competitive first game the North Adams All Stars won 4-2. After this game both teams headed over to the Nazzaro Community Center for a meal donated by Avelino’s.

Olivia Scimeca, Carlo Direnzo, John Pagliuca and several volunteers, Luisa Marie Hernandez, Julie Switkes and Clare McCallan from the St. Joseph’s Home for Artisans on Tileston Street helped out with the luncheon.

“Several parents came through in the 11th hour with desserts for the teams,” Romano noted.

The second game, while well played by both teams, once again was won by the visitors 9-5 ending the 2022 series 2-2.

Coaches selected Most Valuable Player from both teams, in honor of the late Robert “Bobby D” DeCristoforo. Dodges player Joseph Brienze and North Adams player Henry Daniels were selected.

Alicia Simpson of the Nazzaro Community Center and Traci Griffin Walker of the Eliot School were recognized for their help and support by NEAD.

North End coach Kevin Sullivan, and Ralph Martignetti, volunteered their time and Marco Imbergamo donated a van for the trip to North Adams.

The baseball exchange was part of the NEAD’s 32nd Annual Family Fun Festival, a huge week-long schedule of community events at several venues throughout the community.

Alex Parisi, who hurled a no-hitter during the series in North Adams, started on the hill. On a pitch count he only hurled two-innings for the Dodges notching five strike-outs.

Anthony Sapienza replaced Parisi on the mound and kept the Dodges in the game allowing three runs in the final five innings.

Mike Murphy and Gunnar Larson scored the Dodges runs. Joe Brienze had two hits and reached base three times.

Key hits came off the bats of Will Previte, Joe Brienze, Mike Murphy and Max Howard.

Ferdinand Carangelo started the second game hurling 6 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.

Once again, Joe Brienze led the Dodges at the plate earning him the MVP nod from North Adams coach Tito Sniezek.

After missing game one, Kieran Spock and Owen Tenby returned to the team providing a strong offensive jolt to the lineup while holding down their positions in the field at second base and center field.

“Some miscues in the field cost the Dogers a late chance to win the game,” Romano said.

However, there were some great defensive gems made by Mike Murphy, Alex Populo, Will Previte and Richard Wells according to Romano.