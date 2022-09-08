No Letter of Intent Filed for 700-Foot Project

Once the West End Civic Association (WECA) and the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) heard through the grapevine of a possible proposal to build a 700-foot structure at 251 Causeway Street, along North Washington Street, within the Bulfinch Triangle, section of the West End, they immediately fired-off a letter of concern to the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA).

As of this writing there is no letter of intent sent to the BPDA relating to this particular project.

The groups claim that certain (unnamed) stakeholders have been approached by commercial real estate management company, RMR Group, relating to the possibility of this project.

They asked that if and when, any plans are presented to BPDA that direct community input be given through public meetings and hearings that may apply to this possible project.

The letter noted possible plans call for construction of a multi—use tower, rising to 700-feet, replacing existing 100–year-old buildings located at 251 Causeway Street and 100, 126, 132 North Washington Street.

The letter pointed out that based in the past planning the Bulfinch Triangle District Zoning Code limited height to 100-feet and the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of 7.0.